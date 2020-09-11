Kevin Pietersen Upset With Crisis In South African Cricket, Sympathizes With Players

South African cricket is witnessing a major crisis as the state-controlled South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC), on Friday, suspended the country's national cricket board - Cricket South Africa (CSA). The suspensions means that the daily operations of the CSA have been ceased and also casts doubt on future of South Africa as a member of the ICC. The CSA administration has been facing several problems over the past few months including corruption and racism.

The crisis within the cricket board was triggered with the expulsion of CEO Thabang Moroe due to 'serious misconduct' charges. The administration suffered another blow as Chris Nenzani also resigned as well as his successor - Jacques Faul - hung up his boots. The SASCOC has suspended CSA on the charges of 'alleged maladministration and malpractices'.

While the future of CSA remains in doubt, it is pertinent to note that it might also be banned from the ICC. The ICC code restricts any form of government interference in day-to-day functioning of any cricket board. Last year, Zimbabwe Cricket was also banned for a certain period due to government interference. If the ban is imposed, it will be the second time in history that it has been imposed on South Africa, with the first one coming in 1970.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has expressed displeasure over the current situation of cricket in South Africa. Highlighting that the horror show is 'finishing cricket,' Pietersen said that he feels sorry for those suffering due to the 'disaster' happening.

Goodness me! What’s happening to cricket in SA is catastrophic.



I feel so sorry for the many amazing people that work in that organisation and to all the players that are suffering at the hands of this disaster!



Sport unites SA! This horror show is finishing cricket! 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 11, 2020

