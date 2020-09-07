IPL 2020: KKR Mentor David Hussey Calls Tom Banton 'better Version Of Kevin Pietersen'

Former Australian cricketer David Hussey, who is currently the team mentor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders has heaped praises on England batsman Tom Banton, likening the 21-year-old to Kevin Pietersen. During a press conference on Sunday,Hussey said that Banton is a "better version" of former England international Kevin Pietersen.

David Hussey, when asked if Tom Banton is the x-factor for KKR this year, said the 21-year-old a top player and is going to be a great pick for the team.

Tom Banton was in the England squad in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Pakistan. The right-handed batsman performed exceptionally well in the first match as he scored 71 runs off just 42 balls. Banton is also in the team in the ongoing series against Australia, however, he is yet to show his class as he has just 2 and 8 runs in his kitty in the first two matches of the three-match series.

Meanwhile, Hussey also heaped praises at England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, who is also in the current squad of KKR. He said that it is good to have him in the team as he is going to be very handy in the middle orders. Hussey also appreciated the "calm and cool" nature of the English batsman calling him a collected person.

IPL 2020 schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the upcoming edition of the IPL 2020 on Sunday that is set to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 onwards. Kolkata Knight Riders will play their first match on September 23 in Abu Dhabi against the reigning champion Mumbai Indians.

