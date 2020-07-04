Kevin Pietersen's Twitter Account Restored After Being Locked For Guideline Violation

Kevin Pietersen seemed to be the happiest man on the planet as his locked Twitter account was finally restored.

As per reports, KP's official Twitter account was restored a few hours after it was locked for violating rules against abuse and harassment. It so happened that Pietersen had jokingly threatened to slap a British journalist and television presenter Piers Morgan which led to his account being blocked by Twitter.

What really went wrong?

“I slap you when I see you! That won’t be nonsense,” was the tweet in question by Pietersen. The 2010 T20 World Cup winner took to his Instagram stories to speak up about the Twitter ban. He wrote, “What kind of world do we live in when you can’t even joke with a mate?!”

In a separate story, he added that he has appealed against the 'truly ridiculous ban'. Morgan, on the other hand, said it was ‘amusing’ that Pietersen’s account had been locked but added that it was an ‘obvious joke’ while calling for his account to be reinstated.

“Amusing though this is, it was an obvious joke and a) I don’t feel remotely harassed b) he can’t slap his way out of a paper bag,” Morgan tweeted.

BREAKING: Kevin Pietersen suspended from Twitter for threatening to slap me... 🤣

Amusing though this is, it was an obvious joke and a) I don’t feel remotely harassed b) he can’t slap his way out of a paper bag. So, please reinstate him ⁦@TwitterUK⁩ - this is ridiculous. 👇 pic.twitter.com/kbkCKuDWdm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 4, 2020



Earlier this week, the ex-all-rounder and the presenter had an interaction on Twitter where the duo exchanged barbs in a debate over whether the re-opening of pubs in the United Kingdom was a good move.

