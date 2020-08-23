Keylor Navas Might Miss Champions League Final Against Munich Due To Muscle Injury

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be geared up to face the mighty Bayern Munich as they eye their maiden title in the UEFA Champions League final that will be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on Sunday night. However, it seems that they might have to make a tough choice by leaving out their first-choice goal-keeper Keylor Navas as he is struggling with a muscle injury. The goalie had sustained a hamstring injury during PSG's quarterfinal win over Atlanta as a result of which he was sidelined during the last-four clash against the German side RP Leipzig.

It remains to be seen what decision the first-time Champions League finalists will be taking ahead of this high-octane title-clash as they look to leave the Atatürk Olympic Stadium as champions.

Will the mighty Bayern Munich win their sixth title?

The Bundesliga side reached their 11th Champions League final after having overcome Lyon by a convincing 3-0 margin in the semi-final. However, it was their outstanding performance against FC Barcelona that stood out the most. Barca had to suffer a humiliating 8-2 defeat against Munich that was peaking just at the right time. Hansi Flick's side had decimated former EPL winners Chelsea 7-1 in their Round of 16 clash.

Can PSG rewrite history?

Meanwhile, this is PSG's maiden Champions League final appearance. However, unlike their opponents, the French club did not succeed in registering emphatic wins. They almost got out of a corner against Borussia Dortmund (3–2) in the Round of 16, and then a 2-1 win against Atalanta in the quarterfinals before registering a convincing 3-0 win against the German side RB Leipzig in the semis.