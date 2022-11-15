Five-time champion Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. Pollard is a T20 legend and after having some glorious days with Mumbai Indians, the West Indian has brought down the curtains on his IPL career. Pollard joined Mumbai Indias in 2009 and has since been retained by the franchisee. He went on to win five IPL titles.

Kieron Pollard retires

Pollard released a statement on his Twitter handle in which he said, "It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years. However, following the discussion with Mumbai Indians I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I am no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. 'Once an MI always an MI'

Pollard to continue with Mumbai Indians as batting coach

Pollard also revealed that despite the IPL retirement his journey with Mumbai Indians will continue as he has agreed to take up the role of batting coach next season. The West Indian also revealed about playing for the MI Emirates team.

Talking about his stint with one of the most successful franchises, Pollard in his statement said that he is honoured and blessed to be part of the team for the past 13 seasons. 'I always felt and appreciated unconditional love both on and off the field," Pollard said in his statement.