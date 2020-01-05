King Kohli Gets His T20 'beast Mode' On In The Nets Ahead Of The 1st Game Against SL

Ahead of the first T20 against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Guwahati, Skipper Virat Kohli hit the nets on game day and played some magnificent shots. BCCI tweeted a video of the skipper's nets session on Sunday morning as he geared up for the game. India are set to play Sri Lanka for three T20s with the second and third one to be played in Indore and Pune, respectively.

King Kohli doing what he does best

Bumrah back in action

Jasprit Bumrah's return has definitely lightened up the mood in the Indian camp. He was out of action for quite a while due to a lower back stress fracture. Almost a couple of months ago, Bumrah had also posted a video where he had broken the middle stump into two halves during a practice session as the fans were eagerly awaiting his return to the field. Now, the youngster has once again repeated the same process.

While the Indian players were training in Guwahati ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka which will be played on Monday, Jasprit Bumrah seemed to be more aggressive during the session as he bowled a fiery delivery that shattered all the training stumps. The video of this wonderful display was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle..

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha.

