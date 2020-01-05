'You'll Be Missed': Yuvraj Singh Recalls Memorable On-field Moments With Irfan Pathan

Soon after Indian all-rounder, Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Saturday, several teammates extended their best wishes to the veteran all-rounder for his second innings. Former Indian ace all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also took to social media to extend his best wishes.

Yuvraj Singh's message for Pathan

Yuvraj Singh remembered the moments he shared with Pathan on the field — their arguments as well as good moments. Wishing him luck for his second innings, Singh also remembered some of his outstanding spells and gritty innings which had bought them together.

Harsha Bhogle congratulates Pathan

Indian commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to congratulate Irfan Pathan on his glorious career and wished him luck for his future. Recalling the achievements of Irfan Pathan for the Men in Blue, Harsha Bhogle pointed out that the all-rounder had many memorable landmarks in his career. He recalled him as the wide-eyed boy on the breakfast table in Australia who went on to play a key role for the team.

'Super Farewell'

Chennai Super Kings, whom Irfan Pathan played for under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, remembered his hat-trick against arch-rivals Pakistan in 2006 and wished him good for his future. Delhi Capitals, for whom he played between 2011-2013, tweeted, "One of India's finest left-arm swing bowlers of the modern era," and thanked him for his contributions.

Pathan picks his favourite

Soon after his announcement, when the veteran all-rounder was asked which was his most favourite moment between the hat-trick and the 2007 World Cup final performance, Pathan picked the latter.

Pathan said, "I feel fans love the hat-trick more because the way ball swung that is a very rare sight that is why people love it. But it is special when you win the World Cup, it is everything. When we won the World Cup in 2007 and when your contribution to the final is significant then it is just cherry on the cake."

Playing under Sourav Ganguly to MS Dhoni

Speaking to Republic TV after his announcement, Pathan highlighted the effect of different style of captaincy on his game, Pathan stated the different ways in which each captain asked him to bowl.

"It does affect because of every captain thinks differently. Like Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble, they made me bowl with a new ball while MS Dhoni used me in the first change. You need to make sure that you try and do your best in whatever role you have been given."

