Kings XI Punjab's First-ever Player Bought At An IPL Auction And It Is NOT Yuvraj Singh

Kings XI Punjab was one of the original eight franchises that began its Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign in the inaugural edition (2008) of the tournament. Under the leadership of charismatic all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, they enjoyed a successful run in the event until they were upstaged by MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the semifinal. Apart from Yuvraj Singh, the Kings XI Punjab squad of IPL 2008 was comprised of several big names like Irfan Pathan, Kumar Sangakkara, Shaun Marsh and Brett Lee.

A throwback to Kings XI Punjab at the IPL 2008 auction

Yuvraj Singh was Kings XI Punjab’s biggest star attraction in the inaugural IPL season. However, it was a young Australian recruit in the form of Shaun Marsh who turned out to be a headline act for the franchise. Since Yuvraj Singh held an ‘icon’ status for the franchise at the auction, he was not up to be purchased by the Kings XI Punjab at the bidding event. The first player ever to be purchased by Kings XI Punjab was none other than Sri Lankan batting legend Mahela Jayawardene. Jayawardene was one of the first few players to go under the hammer and the first overall to be successfully inducted into the Kings XI Punjab first-ever IPL squad. He was purchased for US$475,000 (valued ₹1.9 crore at the time).

Mahela Jayawardene in Kings XI Punjab and post-IPL 2008

Mahela Jayawardene ended his IPL 2008 campaign with 179 runs from 13 matches at an average of 25.57. His 17-ball 36* against the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) enabled his side to a thrilling victory. The former Sri Lankan captain remained associated with the franchise till IPL 2010.

In IPL 2011, he shifted his base from Kings XI Punjab to Kochi Tuskers Kerala. For the subsequent three editions, he stayed with the Delhi Daredevils camp. Mahela Jayawardene made his final playing appearance in 2013 and he is currently the head coach of the popular Mumbai Indians franchise. The ex-cricketer is due to reprise his coaching role for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL 2020 as well.

Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 season is now slated to be played from September 19 and November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Kings XI Punjab will go into the tournament with some of the biggest T20 stars in their line-up like KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Mohammad Shami. The Punjab-based T20 franchise can also take some much-needed confidence from their previous exploits (IPL 2014) in the desert country. As of now, Kings XI Punjab is the only IPL franchise among all teams which is yet to taste a defeat in the UAE.

Image credits: IPLT20.COM