IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh Reveals Time Frame To Become A Future IPL Coach

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is currently enjoying his time in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Yuvraj is representing the Maratha Arabians. The left-handed batsman also turned out in the Global Canada T20 earlier in the year.

IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh not fretting about missing the IPL

Yuvraj Singh retired from all forms of the game in June 2019. The former Mumbai Indians player, obtained a NOC from the BCCI to be eligible to play in foreign T20 leagues. The NOC means that Yuvraj will not be part of the IPL as a player anymore and the former all-rounder is not fretting about it. Yuvraj Singh has been in the news for his comments on the IPL player retentions ahead of the IPL Auction 2020. He recently said that KKR made a mistake releasing Chris Lynn after the Australian opener smashed a 30-ball 91 in the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh has coaching on his mind

When quizzed about coaching in the IPL, Yuvraj said that he hasn’t decided on that aspect yet. He added that he is currently enjoying playing in foreign leagues. He further said that he currently is enjoying the break from continuous cricket and hopes to pursue coaching in the future. Yuvraj said that he is looking to play in leagues around the world for 2-3 years and may learn coaching side by side.

IPL 2020: A glance at Yuvraj Singh's IPL career

Yuvraj Singh is a traveller when it comes to IPL franchises. He has represented as many as six franchises in his 12-year journey. The World Cup winner started his career with his home team Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) before moving to the now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI). After that, he shifted to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a whopping ₹14 cr. He then moved to the Delhi Daredevils for ₹16 cr. Later, he moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before coming back to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for a season. The all-rounder was signed up by the Mumbai Indians last season for his base price of Rs. 2 cr.

