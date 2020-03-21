Kiwi Speedster Picks Rohit Sharma As His Favourite, Says He 'rather Not Bowl' To MS Dhoni

Kiwi speedster Mitchell McClenaghan spent his time in isolation by hosting a Q&A session on social media, where he revealed that without any doubt that Rohit Sharma was his favourite Indian player. McClenaghan, who has played alongside Rohit Sharma for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) made the admission before a question as such was directed at him, clearing the air for curious fans who were wondering who was the Kiwi's favourite Indian cricketer. In response to a fan asking him to spare a few words for former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, the Kiwi speedster maintained that he prefers not bowling to the Captain Cool.

READ | Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Will Remain Closed Till March 31

Kiwi pacer picks Hitman as his favourite

Alright will give #askmitch a crack. No shit questions like who’s your favourite Indian player - you know it’s @ImRo45 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 21, 2020

'Rather not bowl to him'

Few Words About Dhoni ?? #AskMitch — 6 | 13 | 19 (@DhoNiTR79) March 21, 2020

Rather not bowl to him 🤣 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 21, 2020

READ | IPL 2020: Doordarshan Seeks Grand Comeback With Radio Rights For Tournament From BCCI

IPL postponed: IPL 2020 critical to MS Dhoni's future

The IPL 2020 will see MS Dhoni in action for the first time since India's semi-final loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. Dhoni, who is in the final stages of career, would look at the T20 World Cup scheduled later in the year as his final frontier and the IPL 2020 could play a huge role in him making the squad. The former India skipper had a stellar season with the bat in IPL 2019, scoring 416 runs in just 12 innings, scoring three half-centuries at a strike rate of 134.62.

READ | IPL 2020 UPDATE: BCCI, Franchises To Decide Event's Fate On Tuesday Via Conference Call

MS Dhoni Showered With Love From Fans & Staff

MS Dhoni had joined Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) training camp on March 3rd and trained for over a week until the camp had been suspended on March 14. In what can be called a mini-goodbye, the CSK skipper interacted with the fans, the ground staff and the team management before bidding goodbye to them until the league resumed. In a video shared on social media by the side's handle, MS Dhoni is seen talking to the fans, signing autographs for them and waving at them. The ground staff at the Madras Cricket Association (Chepauk) shower love on their beloved Thala, reminding him that this too had become his home.

READ | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer Thrills Fans With Magic Trick; Watch Video