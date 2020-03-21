IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer Thrills Fans With Magic Trick; Watch Video

IPL 2020 franchise Delhi Capitals' fans were hoping for their team to capture its maiden IPL trophy but the coronavirus pandemic has put all those plans on hold. The Delhi Capitals now await the BCCI's decision over hosting the IPL 2020 amidst rising concerns around COVID-19. During this period, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer shows another side of his multi-faceted personality.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer magic videos

In the video, one can see an interesting card trick by Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer. Iyer, who is sitting with a fan, asks the fan to pick a random card and then put it back into his deck. Once this is done, the flamboyant Mumbai batsman shuffles the deck and asks the fan to give help him make a gun. The fan picks another card and Iyer surprisingly points out that the card picked is not the original card. Iyer then pretends to put the card back into his card deck-gun and shoots out a card which turns out to be the card which the fan had first picked. Here is the video of wonderful Shreyas Iyer magic.

Delighted fans were in awe of Iyer's talent and one fan wrote, "Arey kya kya talent hai nakki?😱😱😱 Magic, cricket, football,golf, dancing". Other fans also expressed their desire to see Iyer lead his team to glory in the IPL 2020.

IPL postponed: Fans wait on the fate of their favourite tournament

The novel coronavirus took over the entire globe and its uncontrollable outbreak meant that the BCCI had to put the IPL on hold. It is now up to the government and Indian cricket's apex body to decide, when and if, the atmosphere is fit to host a tournament that enjoys a viewership of millions. If things in India do not ease up, the IPL may get cancelled as well.

