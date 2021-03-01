KKR IPL 2021 Player Venkatesh Iyer Breaks 8-year-old David Warner Record In List A Cricket

Madhya Pradesh cricketer Venkatesh Iyer slammed 198 against Punjab in an Elite Group B game of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season. Opening the batting at Indore’s Holkar Stadium, the 26-year-old struck 20 boundaries and seven sixes during his 146-ball stay at the crease. In doing so, Iyer broke a top List A record, previously held by Australia and New South Wales opener David Warner.

Venkatesh Iyer surpasses David Warner’s 197 in record knock

Venkatesh Iyer was looking all set to notch up his maiden List A double ton. However, his innings was curtailed by a runout from Punjab cricketer Siddarth Kaul. Iyer’s 198 is now the highest List A score closest to a double century. Previously, New South Wales opening batsman David Warner scored 197 runs from just 141 balls against Victoria back in the 2013 Ryobi One-Day Cup.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Venkatesh Iyer’s 198 sinks Punjab bowlers

Venkatesh Iyer’s innings propelled his side to a mammoth 402-3 from their 50 overs. In response, the Punjab team folded out for just 297 inside 43 overs, despite of a 49-ball ton by their opener Abhishek Sharma. Madhya Pradesh won the match by 105 runs to register their third win of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season.

Venkatesh Iyer IPL contract: All-rounder among KKR IPL 2021 players

On February 18, Venkatesh Iyer was purchased by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise at the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. He was among seven players to be added by the franchise at the auction alongside the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan and Karun Nair. As per the auction proceedings, the Venkatesh Iyer IPL contract is worth ₹20 lakh.

A look into Venkatesh Iyer IPL contract for 2021 season

KKR IPL 2021: List of KKR players

On January 20, the KKR camp announced a list of all their 17 retained players for the IPL 2021 season. Their retentions included captain Eoin Morgan, his deputy Dinesh Karthik and star all-rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. At the auction, they further enhanced their squad by making seven additions.

List of KKR players for IPL 2021 season, watch video

