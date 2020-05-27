KKR Treats Me Like Family, Want To Play In Every Global Tournament For Them: Sunil Narine

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine is one of the best bowlers in the history of the IPL. Over the years, Sunil Narine has managed to deceive batsmen with his variations and trickery and has been a vital cog in KKR's success. The off-spinner has grabbed 122 wickets in 110 matches. Sunil Narine also played a major role in KKR winning two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

Sunil Narine expresses his affinity for KKR

On the occasion of his 32nd birthday on Tuesday, Sunil Narine said that Kolkata Knight Riders are like a “family” to him and he would be willing to play for any team in the world that is owned by the franchise. Narine has been playing for KKR since 2012 and has also represented the Trinbago Knight Riders, a Caribbean Premier League franchise that is owned by KKR’s parent company. KKR is owned by Bollywood film production company Red Chillies Entertainment, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jay Mehta.

Sunil Narine expressed his affinity for KKR on the franchise's Twitter handle. Sunil Narine said that any tournament around the globe where KKR have a team, he would want to be a part of it. He further said that it is not about the money or the friendships as KKR make him feel valued like a family member.

Sunil Narine also appreciated the love he receives from Indian fans. He said that the way fans welcome him in India with arms wide open is amazing. Narine added that it feels as if they already know him as a human being, what he likes, what he doesn't like and so on. Narine also said that they try to make him comfortable.

The West Indies spinner reckoned that every year when he is leaving for India for the IPL, it’s like he is leaving for his second home. Narine said playing in IPL is the closest to playing at home for him. He also revealed how he is missing the excitement of the IPL, the fans and the loved ones watching you perform.

It would be interesting to see if KKR opt for Narine in The Hundred next year, should they express an official interest in buying a team in the English white-ball competition, which got cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic hampering the UK.

David Gower recalls watching IPL match between KKR and KXIP in 2019

Recently, David Gower was in conversation with Q20, which is an initiative for fans to get up close with sporting icons through interactive sessions. During the conversation, he recalled watching an IPL match at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and also spoke about the promise made to him by the KKR franchise. David Gower said that he was in Kolkata last year and was invited to the match between KKR and Kings XI Punjab. He added that he was delivering a speech, which was followed by a dinner. Thereafter, he was escorted straight to the Eden Gardens for the match.

David Gower further said that it was at the fag end of the match when he reached the stadium and was led straight to the KKR owners' den and he was introduced to one of the co-owners. He added that he had a formal introduction with him and that is when he realised that the KKR owner is an ardent fan of the game and a very passionate owner. David Gower was nevertheless bowled over by the KKR owner's commitment to follow the game.

David Bower also said that if Kolkata Knight Riders had made the playoffs, the franchise had promised him to fly him back in time to come and watch their matches. Sadly, that wasn’t to be, but he said he is available. He added that the next time, Kolkata get to the play-offs of the IPL, he would love to be there.

IMAGE COURTESY: SUNIL NARINE INSTAGRAM