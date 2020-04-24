Rohit Sharma Tips KKR Batsman Shubman Gill To Be The 'future Of Indian Cricket'

Worldwide cricketing activities have come to a standstill in wake of the highly-contagious coronavirus disease. Even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently postponed the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season until further notice, as the coronavirus-induced India lockdown continues to remain in effect. With no live-action cricket to be contested at the moment, veteran Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh recently engaged themselves in a candid Instagram live chat.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Reveals What He Is 'missing' Amid Coronavirus India Lockdown

Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh laud Shubman Gill

In the live session, both Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh recalled their playing days with Mumbai Indians and discussed about the current Indian line-up. While speaking about youngsters performing well in the domestic circuit, Harbhajan Singh cited the example of 20-year old batsman Shubman Gill. Singh said that Shubman Gill should have been given a chance in the Indian team in New Zealand when Rohit Sharma was ruled out because of an injury. The veteran off-spinner hailed Gill’s run-scoring abilities and believes that he deserved a chance for his constituent run of form in domestic cricket.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Wary Of Australia At Home With David Warner, Steve Smith Back In The Team

Rohit Sharma also seconded Harbhajan Singh’s opinion and stated that Shubman Gill is a “very fluent batsman”. Sharma then said that he thinks Shubman Gill could well be the “future” of Indian cricket. He also acknowledged his domestic form and said he should get chances in the Indian team.

Shubman Gill career

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has represented India in only two ODIs since his debut in January 2019. Representing Punjab in the Ranji Trophy, the youngster has scored 2,133 runs in 34 innings at an average of 73.55. He was also adjudged as ‘Player of the Tournament’ in India’s victorious 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup campaign. Throughout the tournament, Gill scored 372 runs at a Bradman-esque average of 124.

Also Read | Ashish Nehra Picks MS Dhoni Over Rohit Sharma As The Greatest Captain, Here's Why

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill in IPL 2020

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Shubman Gill was one of the 13 cricketers to be retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. The franchise retained the cricketer for US$235,725 (₹1.8 crore). The right-handed batsman has been part of the KKR unit since IPL 2018.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Keen To Play Cricket Behind Closed Doors For Fans To Enjoy It On TV