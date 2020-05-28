KKR's Post On 8th Anniversary Of IPL 2012 Title Win 'insulting' To Me: Manoj Tiwary

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) started their Indian Premier League (IPL) with a bang as they scored 222/3 in the tournament’s maiden game in 2008 and gave a glimpse of what the IPL had in store in the years to come. However, KKR could not maintain the same level of dominance thereafter. In fact, it took them 5 years to win their maiden IPL title.

Manoj Tiwary unhappy with KKR for not mentioning him in latest tweet

It was on May 27, 2012 that KKR lifted the IPL trophy for the first time after defeating defending champions Chennai Super Kings in a nail-biting contest. KKR had an unlikely hero in the form of Manvinder Bisla, who led the KKR innings with a spectacular 48-ball 89 helped, which helped them chase a huge total of 191 comfortably.

On Wednesday, KKR's official Twitter handle took to the microblogging site to celebrated the 8-year anniversary of their IPL triumph. In the tweet, KKR asked fans of their favourite memory from the IPL 2012. KKR tagged Bisla, former team skipper Gautam Gambhir, Kiwi batsman Brendon McCullum, Sunil Narine and former Australia cricketer Brett Lee in the tweet.

However. the tweet was not appreciated by Manoj Tiwary, who was a vital member of the KKR side in 2012. Manoj Tiwary expressed his disappointment over not being mentioned in the tweet. Manoj Tiwary also stated that the memories will remain forever but it was insulting to ignore his and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan’s contribution in the campaign.

Yes I, along with others have too many memories, emotions and that will remain forever but after seeing this tweet where u all forgot to mention n tag me and @Sah75official is insulting and this mrng tweet of urs will remain close to every knight Rider’s 💓 #disappointed https://t.co/FF53pqP1pE — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) May 27, 2020

Manjo Tiwary had amassed 260 runs in 15 innings in the IPL 2012 campaign which included one half-century as well. However, KKR later made amends and responded to Manoj Tiwary's tweet. Let's take a look at KKR's response.

No way, Manoj 🙂

We would never miss tagging such a special 'knight' to our special night. You were, and always be a hero of that 2012 victory 💜 pic.twitter.com/0D0KgUDeGq — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 27, 2020

Manoj Tiwary says he is still to question MS Dhoni on his exclusion despite scoring a ton

Manoj Tiwary recently opened up on his ouster from the Indian team under the captaincy of MS Dhoni after a sporadic India career in which he has only played in 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is. As Manoj Tiwary's exclusion from the side remains inexplicable, he revealed that he hasn't asked the then captain, MS Dhoni as to why he was dropped. Manoj Tiwary has been a prolific batsman in the domestic circuit where he has scored consistent runs with nearly 9000 first-class runs and over 5000 List A runs.

Manoj Tiwary last represented India in 2015 against Zimbabwe. While Manoj Tiwary didn't fare well in that series, he was dropped after scoring his maiden and only ODI century against West Indies in December 2011. Manoj Tiwary was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match'.

According to The Indian Express, Manoj Tiwary said that when he was dropped he never got the opportunity or the courage to go and ask the then captain, MS Dhoni. He further said that players don't question the captain because they respect their seniors so much that they tend to hold themselves back on questioning a few things. Manoj Tiwary added that he still hadn't questioned MS Dhoni yet. The Bengal player said that he was surprised by his exclusion given that he had scored a match-winning hundred and yet had to face an axe for the following 14 games.

