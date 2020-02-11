KL Rahul & James Neesham Have An Argument During Third ODI; Here's What Transpired

KL Rahul stood out with the bat for India in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Tuesday. He scored his third ODI ton but there was something else that stood out during his stay at the crease.

Rahul & Neesham's argument

This had happened during the 20th over of the first innings which was bowled by Jimmy Neesham. On the final ball of that over, Rahul pushed the ball towards the mid-on fielder and set off for a quick single instantly. While he was running Neesham accidentally came in his way. Nonetheless, no damage was done as he was able to complete the single. But, he turned back after reaching his crease and was seen saying something to the bowler. Even Neesham was seen smiling and saying something as well.

The two then had a fist bump and also exchanged smiles which makes it seem that it was only a friendly argument as neither the on-field umpires or the match officials had to intervene. The video was also posted on social media. Take a look.

KL Rahul achieves a rare feat

KL Rahul's exceptional spell continued against New Zealand, the star cricketer etched his name in history books as he became the first India batsman to score a century against Kiwis in New Zealand while coming to bat at number five or below. His century helped India post a comprehensive total of 296 /7 in 50 overs in the final ODI.

Coming out to bat at a crucial time, Rahul notched up a fine century off 104 balls against New Zeland at Bay Oval. KL Rahul, along with Shreyas Iyer, helped in fuelling India's total by playing calculative shots and keeping the scoreboard ticking simultaneously.

A century at number five is such a rarity right for the Men in Blue as the last batsman to hit a ton at this spot was former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who did it against England in 2017. Rahul has been in sublime form on the current tour as he scored three half-centuries before bringing up his maiden century.

