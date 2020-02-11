Bangladesh Test Captain Mominul Haque Urges Seniors To Learn From U19 Team's Attitude

Bangladesh U19s created history as they beat India U19s by 3 wickets in the U19 World Cup final of to win their first ICC title. Chasing a modest score of 178, Bangladesh were off to a great start but lost their way in the middle courtesy India spinner Ravi Bishnoi's ripping spell. But Bangladesh U19s skipper Akbar Ali fought valiantly in the U19 World Cup final and maintained his composure to see his team through.

Now, Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque has made a huge statement. He has urged the senior team to follow the example of the junior team. Bangladesh recently lost to Pakistan in the Rawalpindi Test by an innings and 44 runs. The match ended in a little over four days and Bangladesh lost their third consecutive game in the Test Championship. Post their humiliating loss, Mominul Haque wishes to take the Bangladesh U19s as an inspiration.

Mominul Haque was quoted as saying to the ICC that if you want to learn something, you can learn from your juniors and from everywhere. He added Bangladesh U19s can give the senior team some knowledge on how to get good results. He also lauded Bangladesh U19s saying that they really fought back on the ground and that the seniors should imbibe the self-belief they had on their way to win the World Cup in South Africa by beating India U19s in the final. The statement comes as a surprise as while Bangladesh were lauded for their fighting spirit, their gamesmanship during the World Cup final took away the shine from their achievement.

Mominul Haque further said that he was disappointed with his team because they could not even stitch a single 100-run partnership. Speaking about his batsmen's inability to convert the starts into a big score, Mominul Haque said it is very difficult to score big runs if you get out at 30 or 35 because then you cannot make good partnerships. He added that they have lost the last eight or nine Test matches and are working to overcome it.

IMAGE COURTESY: MOMINUL HAQUE INSTAGRAM