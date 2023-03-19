IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and co. were taking on Australia in the second match of the series and faced a crushing defeat. The visitors inflicted a massive heartbreak on India and defeated them by a margin of 10 wickets. Indian batsman KL Rahul once again succumbed to a low score in the second ODI against Australia on Sunday. Rahul became one of the five victims of Mitchell Starc's onslaught inside the first powerplay. Rahul was trapped LBW for 9 off 12 balls in the 9th over of India's innings. Rahul tried to play a flick shot by going across the line. Prior to dismissing Rahul, Starc removed Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav for 0, 13, and 0 runs respectively.

Meanwhile, netizens are criticising Rahul for his poor performance in the second ODI. Rahul showed some exceptional batting skills in the first ODI when he forged an unbeaten partnership of 108 runs with Ravindra Jadeja to help India chase down the target. He scored 75* off 91 balls including seven boundaries and one six at a strike rate of 82.41. However, Rahul failed to replicate the same form in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam, resulting in criticism.

Here's how Netizens reacted to KL Rahul's poor outing in Vizag

I think underserving players are hogging the places like @surya_14kumar and @klrahul . @ImRo45 is taking it for granted. Kabhi shaadi kabhi match. Mazaak ho raha hei @BCCI — NCR Citizen 🇮🇳 (@citizen_ncr) March 19, 2023

Difficult to understand how can a batsman with such a horrible head position be a part of national team.



Getting out is one thing, getting out like this is another.#INDvsAUS #KLRahul𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ex0sTT0SPo — devvrat raval (@devvrat_raval) March 19, 2023

Where the patience gone for your second odi bro — Dhananjay Gautam (@Dhananj36871887) March 19, 2023

Yeh fir se...bhai Rahul aap ab maherbani kijiye ham pe....aur team se bahar nikaliye — Mitesh Patel (@patel_yakshraj) March 19, 2023

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

As far as the match is concerned, Australia defeated India by a huge margin of 10 wickets. Starc picked up a five-wicket haul, his 9th in ODI cricket. India were bowled out for just 117 runs in the first innings. This was India's lowest score in ODIs against Australia on home soil. The visitors then scored 121/0 in 11 overs to win the match. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head scored 66* and 51* runs respectively and helped Australia win the match comfortably. Starc was named the player of the match for taking 5 important wickets.

Image: AP