IND Vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav's Slump In ODIs Continues, Fans Say 'bring Sanju Samson Back'

IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav hasn't been able to carry his form in the ODI format. The Mumbai Indians batter is finding things tough in the 50 over format

Vishal Tiwari
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav has not been able to display the same kind of form in ODI cricket as he has been doing in the shortest format for India for the past several months. In the ongoing second ODI against Australia, Suryakumar was dismissed for a golden duck, his second consecutive zero in a span of three days. He was removed for a duck in the first ODI as well. Netizens are criticising the 32-year-old for his poor performances in 50-over cricket. 

Some users went as far as to suggest Suryakumar's ouster from the ODI squad. Fans took to social media to demand the inclusion of Sanju Samson in the team in place of Suryakumar Yadav. One individual shared interesting statistics as to why the Indian team management should consider Samson for the No. 4 position in the ODI team, currently occupied by Suryakumar

In the last 10 ODI innings, Suryakumar has scored 119 runs at a dismal average of 13.22 and with a strike rate of 113.33. Samson, on the other hand, has scored 330 runs at an average of 66.00 and a strike rate of 104.76. Here's how netizens are reacting to Suryakumar's dismissal in the second ODI vs Australia. 
 

Playing XIs for both sides:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

