IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav has not been able to display the same kind of form in ODI cricket as he has been doing in the shortest format for India for the past several months. In the ongoing second ODI against Australia, Suryakumar was dismissed for a golden duck, his second consecutive zero in a span of three days. He was removed for a duck in the first ODI as well. Netizens are criticising the 32-year-old for his poor performances in 50-over cricket.

Some users went as far as to suggest Suryakumar's ouster from the ODI squad. Fans took to social media to demand the inclusion of Sanju Samson in the team in place of Suryakumar Yadav. One individual shared interesting statistics as to why the Indian team management should consider Samson for the No. 4 position in the ODI team, currently occupied by Suryakumar.

In the last 10 ODI innings, Suryakumar has scored 119 runs at a dismal average of 13.22 and with a strike rate of 113.33. Samson, on the other hand, has scored 330 runs at an average of 66.00 and a strike rate of 104.76. Here's how netizens are reacting to Suryakumar's dismissal in the second ODI vs Australia.



Sanju Samson watching Suryakumar Yadav getting another 0.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/gPFsFix25u — Nitish Chaudhary 12 (@NitishC43571609) March 19, 2023

Surya Kumar Yadav in last 10 ODI Innings

119 Runs

13.22 Ave

113.33 S/R



Sanju Samson in last 10 ODI Innings

330 Runs*

66.00 Ave

104.76 S/R — RK (@MahiGOAT07) March 19, 2023

Rajat patidar

Sanju Samson



Drop sky ASAP — A (@KohliCrews) March 19, 2023

Sanju samson deserves some backing...Surya can survive only in T20...he's not an odi material.... enough chances were given.. — Cricket_#6 (@My_cricket26) March 19, 2023

Sanju Samson kaha hai?#INDvsAUS — The Hawk (@illuminatiger) March 19, 2023

Playing XIs for both sides:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

Image: AP