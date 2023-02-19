Last Updated:

KL Rahul Dropped As Test Vice-captain? BCCI Drops Hint In Its Latest Squad Announcement



Written By
Vishal Tiwari
KL Rahul

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the squad for the remaining two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The apex cricketing body of India also announced an 18-member squad for the three ODIs against Australia. A notable alteration in the squad for the last two Tests is that KL Rahul appears to have been excluded as the vice-captain of the Indian squad. 

When the BCCI announced the squad for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series last month, it featured KL Rahul as the vice-captain of the team. However, in its latest announcement on Sunday, the BCCI decided to remove KL Rahul's designation as the vice-captain of the team, and it seems he will now participate as a regular player only.

KL Rahul has not been in the best of forms for the past several months. He scored just 18 runs in the second Test match in Delhi. Rahul was dismissed for 17 in the first innings of the match and then was sent back by Nathan Lyon for 1 off 3 balls in the final innings. In the first Test match in Nagpur, Rahul scored 20 runs before being dismissed by Todd Murphy. Rahul did not get a chance to bat in the second innings of the match as India bowled Australia out for 91 runs to win by innings and 132 runs. 

KL Rahul has received a lot of criticism for his performance in the ongoing series against the Aussies. Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad is among those who slammed Rahul for his poor show as he urged the BCCI to drop him from the playing XI.  

India's squad for the last two Tests vs Australia

India’s Test squad for the third and fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

