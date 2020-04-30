'World Will Miss Your Magic': KL Rahul Mourns Bollywood Legend Rishi Kapoor's Demise

KL Rahul came forward to pay his last respects to veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday at the age of 67. Kapoor was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The 'Amar Akbar Anthony' actor was battling with leukaemia since 2018 and went to the United States for treatment for over a year. The news of the Bollywood star's demise was announced by his elder brother Randhir Kapoor.

'You will live our in hearts forever': KL Rahul

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Rahul expressed his heartfelt condolences to the late actor as well as the Kapoor family. He then went on to add that the world will miss the 'Bobby' star's magic and that he will live in everyone's hearts forever.

Heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. #RIP Rishi Kapoor sir. The world will miss your magic and you will live in our hearts forever. — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor's funeral

Actor Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor were present at his funeral on Thursday. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai. About 24 people attended the late actor's funeral. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is in Delhi and got an approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs to come to Mumbai.

Several other actors like Armaan and Aadar Jain, Alia Bhatt who is reportedly dating Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir. Abhishek Bachchan who is the son of Rishi Kapoor's longtime friend and frequent co-star megastar Amitabh Bachchan, industrialist Anil Ambani and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were present at the funeral.

The news of Rishi Kapoor's death

An official statement, which confirmed Rishi Kapoor's death news on Thursday, read,

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.