'Heartbreaking News': Mohammad Kaif At 'loss Of Words' Over Rishi Kapoor's Demise

Mohammad Kaif came forward to pay his last respects to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday morning. He was 67. Kapoor was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The 'Amar Akbar Anthony' actor was battling with leukaemia since 2018 and he was in the United States for treatment for over a year. The news of the Bollywood star's demise was announced by his elder brother Randhir Kapoor.

'Loss of words': Mohammad Kaif

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kaif mentioned that he had woken up to absolutely heartbreaking news on Thursday morning and that he is at a loss of words.

What an absolutely heartbreaking news to wake up to. I’m at a loss of words, rest in peace #RishiKapoor ji 💔 pic.twitter.com/fByjBF3xJd — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 30, 2020

Indian and CSK middle-order batsman Suresh Raina came forward and wrote that two wonderful actors, as well as great ambassadors for the Indian film industry, have passed away in two days. (National Award winner Irrfan Khan had passed away on Wednesday after a long battle against cancer). Raina hoped that the two iconic actors would spread as much joy where they have gone.

Sad at the passing on of @chintskap. Two wonderful actors, two great ambassadors for the Indian film industry, gone in two days. Hope they spread as much joy where they’ve gone. Om Shanti! #riprishikapoor #RishiKapoor ऋषि कपूर pic.twitter.com/QwrTcvgGTU — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 30, 2020

The news of Rishi Kapoor's death

An official statement, which confirmed the Rishi Kapoor death news on Thursday, read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents.”

