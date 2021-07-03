KL Rahul Heaps Praise On MS Dhoni, Says 'any Of Us Will Happily Take A Bullet For Him'

Team India's limited-overs specialist KL Rahul has said that anyone who has played under MS Dhoni is even ready to take a bullet for him. At the same time, Rahul has also gone on to say that whenever someone mentions the word 'çaptain', MS Dhoni's name comes to his mind.

KL Rahul gives special mention to MS Dhoni

“The minute anyone says ‘captain’, the first name that comes into anybody’s mind from our generation, our era, will be MS Dhoni. We have all played a lot of cricket under him. Yes, he has won a lot of big tournaments and done so many amazing things for the country but the biggest achievement any captain can have is have the respect of your teammates and any of us will happily take a bullet for him without a second thought,” said KL Rahul during an exclusive interview with Forbes India.

“One thing I have learned from him is how humble he has been through ups and downs, how he has always put his country over everything else is just unbelievable,” he added.

IPL 2021: Can MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings stage a comeback in the second phase?

Prior to its temporary suspension, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had occupied the second spot in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins, two losses from their seven matches and 10 points to their tally. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has not been up to the mark with the bat as he has only managed to amass 37 runs from seven games so far at an average of 12.33 and a strike rate of 123.33.

The former Team India skipper would be hoping to make a statement during the second phase of IPL 2021 that gets underway on September 19 as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) look to win the marquee tournament for the fourth time.

KL Rahul on the other hand was leading the 2014 finalists Punjab Kings in the cash-rich event and before the league was called off for the time being on May 4, the Punjab Kings were at the sixth position with just three wins from the eight games that they played and six points to their tally. The Karnataka cricketer had amassed 331 runs from seven matches at an average of 66.20 and a strike rate of 136.21 that included four half-centuries.