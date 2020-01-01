KL Rahul 'hearts' Bestfriend Hardik Pandya's Engagement Post With Natasa Stankovic

Less than a day after confirming his relationship with his 'rumoured' girlfriend, India's ace all-rounder, Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to announce his engagement with Natasa Stankovic. Pandya took to Instagram to share pictures of the newly-engaged couple on Wednesday. Pandya captioned the picture with: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (sic)"

KL Rahul 'hearts' Pandya's engagement post

Soon after his announcement, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the newly-engaged couple. At the helm of the messages was Pandya's best friend and teammate, KL Rahul's comment for the couple. The Indian opener commented with a heart emoji on the pictures posted by Hardik Pandya on Instagram.

'What a pleasant surprise'

Apart from best friend KL Rahul, Pandya's teammates also wished the couple on the occasion. Mumbai-batsman Ishan Kishan commented, "woohoo 🙈 Congratulations meri jaan ❤️" while Mandeep Singh wrote, "Vadaayian bro! Bruaaahhh 😄." Skipper Virat Kohli also expressed delight over Pandya's engagement. Kohli commented, "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise 😃🙏😇. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless 😊😊"

India spin duo, infamously known as 'Kul-Cha' also extended their best wishes to Hardik Pandya. Kuldeep Yadav wrote, "Lakh lakh vadhaaiyaan ♥️" and Yuzvendra Chahal commented, "Congratulations ❤️😘🤗" Shreyas Iyer also commented on Pandya's Instagram post as he wrote, "Congratulations 🥳 @hardikpandya93"

Four-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians for whom Hardik Pandya plays for in the league, also wished him on his engagement. The IPL franchise commented, "Congratulations to you both," on Pandya's Instagram post. The franchise owned by Nita Ambani also took to Twitter to welcome the new couple to the Mumbai Indians family.

Reports of Natasa warming up to Hardik’s family had also surfaced recently. Natasa’s birthday post for Hardik Pandya on October 11 was one of the main reasons for the link-up rumours to get more fire.

The actor had written, “To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn’t be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner . Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I’ll always have your back. Happy bday HP 🤴🏽❤️ God bless you @hardikpandya93 #happyface.”

