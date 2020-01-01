Nathan Lyon Downplays The Idea Of 'four-day Tests', Labels It As 'ridiculous'

After the idea of '4-day Tests' has been doing rounds in the cricketing world, ace Australian bowler, Nathan Lyon downplayed the idea stating that it is 'ridiculous.' The off-spinner who helped Australia grab an early victory against New Zealand in the Boxing Day Test defended the authentic form of the longest-format of the game, even after Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said CA would "look really seriously" at the concept in the coming years.

'They all go down to the last day'

Australia is set to host Afghanistan down under next summer, and CA Chief Executive Roberts said that the board would consider making that match a four-day contest. While speaking at The Unplayable Podcast, Lyon said that he is totally against four-day Test cricket as some of the most significant and memorable matches of the game have gone on to play on the fifth day. "You look at all the big games around the world and some of the best Test matches I've been part of, they go down to the last day," Lyon said.

Reflecting on some of the most memorable matches, Lyon said, "You look at (Australia) against India at Adelaide in 2014, that went down to the last half-an-hour on day five. Then you look at Cape Town in 2014 as well, you look at that Test match where Ryan Harris bowled Morne Morkel with two overs to go, so that's gone down to the last 10 minutes on a day five. I'm not a fan of four-day Test matches."

Furthermore, he added, "I believe you'll get so many more draws and day five is crucial. One, there's the weather element. But (also) the wickets these days are probably a lot flatter than they have been in the past, so it allows teams to bat longer and to put pressure on sides and you need that time for the pitch to deteriorate and bring spinners in more on day five as well."

ICC to consider four-day Test matches

Tests have been played over five days through most of their 140-year history. If four-day Tests are held during the 2015-2023 cycle, it would free up 335 days of scheduled cricket. A four-day Test is not a new concept with the last one played between England and Ireland earlier this year. South Africa and Zimbabwe too played one in 2017.

The decision comes on the aftermath of ICC’s demand for an increase in the window for playing international cricket. With BCCI’s Indian Premier League (IPL) covering up a substantial share of bilateral calendar space, the move to reduce a day from Test cricket is to free up as many scheduled cricketing days as possible.

It is believed that four-day Tests would also allow more Test series to be contested with 3-5 matches per series. The move would benefit host boards and broadcasters a sizeable share of revenue without having to budget for Day 5 of a Test.

