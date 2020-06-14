Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: KL Rahul Says It's A Big Loss To The Indian Cinema

KL Rahul came forward and offered his last respects to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his untimely demise. The 'Kai Po Che' actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence on Monday.

'Incredibly heartbreaking': KL Rahul

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Rahul wrote that it is incredibly heartbreaking to hear of Sushant Singh's passing. The makeshift wicket-keeper batsman then called him 'Talented and versatile' on-screen and then added that it is a big loss for Indian Cinema.

Incredibly heart breaking to hear of Sushant Singh's passing. Talented and versatile on screen. A big loss for Indian cinema. May you rest in peace. — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) June 14, 2020

Even Rahul's good friend Hardik Pandya and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh came forward to offer their condolences to the 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshi' star.

Extremely heartbreaking news 💔 Rest in Peace #SushantSinghRajput. Met him a few times and he was such a jovial guy. Strength to all his loved ones. My heart cries for him. pic.twitter.com/4MkmFpeLXz — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 14, 2020

Plz tell me this is a fake news.. Cant believe Sushant Rajput is no more..Condolence to the family🙏🙏 Very sad #ripsushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/wjCK77aq3t — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 14, 2020

The Mumbai Police has confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. As per sources, no suicide note has been found so far. The statement of his domestic help is being taken, while some medical prescriptions have been recovered. As per sources, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered.

As per sources, it was Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help who had informed the police after spotting the actor hanging from the ceiling. In the latest update, forensic teams are collecting items from his room. A post-mortem would likely be conducted in Cooper/Bhabha hospital; the DCP is at the spot.

As per the Mumbai Police's first communication to headquarters, no suspicious factor has come to light thus far. He lived in the duplex flat with four others, two of whom were cooks, one was his home help, and one who appears to be a roommate. His final call was made to a fellow male actor, at midnight, but was unanswered.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

