Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Suresh Raina Shocked, Recalls Moments From 'MS Dhoni' Film

Suresh Raina came forward and paid his last respects to the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput over his sudden demise. The 'Shuddh Desi Romance' actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence.

'Ever smiling actor': Sushant Singh Rajput

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Raina wrote that he is shocked to learn about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The veteran middle-order batsman then mentioned that he had met the 'Kai Po Che' actor several times as he spent time with them (either Raina & MS Dhoni or Team India) for Mahi's biopic i.e. 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. The southpaw then added that we have lost a handsome, ever-smiling actor.

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. Met him several times as he spent time with us for Mahi’s biopic. We’ve lost a handsome, ever smiling actor.

Om Shanti! https://t.co/PF2WSP5262 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 14, 2020

The Mumbai police has confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. Police teams have since reached his Bandra residence. As per sources, no suicide note has been found so far. The statement of his domestic help is being taken, while some medical prescriptions have been recovered. As per sources, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered.

As per sources, it was Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help who had informed the police after spotting the actor hanging from the ceiling. In the latest update, forensic teams are collecting items from his room. A post-mortem would likely be conducted in Cooper/Bhabha hospital; the DCP is at the spot.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

