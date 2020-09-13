IPL 2020: KXIP Skipper KL Rahul On Being Determined To Be The Best Version Of Himself

Talking about his career, Team India's prolific limited-overs batsman KL Rahul said that he is always determined to be the best version of himself.

Talking about how he deals with success and failures, Rahul said to news agency ANI, "No matter what I am doing. I have always been determined to be the best version of myself, physically and mentally." Rahul had to say this on his doubters, "Shut out the noise. Doubts? Question marks? We all face them, and I am no different. But what matters is how we react to them."

After a short exile from the Indian cricket team, Rahul came back more determined than ever to prove his quality. He has grown in stature as a top player in the Indian cricket team.A small blimp in his career arose in January 2019 when he was temporarily dropped from the Indian team.

While there was chatter in the news and social media on the reasons for his expulsion, Rahul decided to focus his energy on training, perfecting his technique, and relying on the will that made him a winner.

KL Rahul in IPL 2020

KL Rahul will be leading KXIP in the IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Rahul was roped in by the 2014 runners-up during the IPL 2018 Auctions after he was released by three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore along with Windies power-hitter Chris Gayle and has been instrumental with the bat for the Punjab franchise in the last two editions of the tournament.

The Karnataka cricketer will be succeeding veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who had led the side in the previous two seasons. The Test specialist was released in last year's auctions and will now be trying his luck in Delhi Capitals. KXIP has not made it to the playoffs since the 2014 edition and had to be satisfied finishing as the wooden-spooners on most of the occasions. They will be hoping to secure a playoff berth this time around as their hunt for a maiden silverware continues.

Punjab will kickstart their campaign when they face the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 20.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

(With ANI Inputs)