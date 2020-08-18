Virat Kohli Recalls His Glorious 12-year Journey On The Field, Says 'time Flies'

Virat Kohli has completed 12 years in international cricket. It was on this very day in 2008 that the star-studded batsman from Delhi had donned the Indian jersey for the first time during an away ODI match against Sri Lanka. He has only grown from strength to strength in his successful journey on the 22 yards from 2008 to 2020. Meanwhile, the Indian skipper relived his successful journey on social media as well.

'Time flies': Virat Kohli

Virat took to social media and shared a few of his memorable on-field stills where he can be seen whacking the ball out of the park, raising his bat after having scored a century, over the top celebrations on the cricket field and donning the wicket-keeper's gloves. The batting megastar captioned these memorable moments as '12 years. Time flies. Forever grateful'.



Virat Kohli's journey so far

Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen of this generation. He had first burst onto the scene just months after leading India to U-19 World Cup triumph in 2008. He has scored 7223 runs in 85 Tests, 11867 runs in 248 ODIs, and 2794 runs in 82 T20Is. Kohli (43) needs just seven more tons to get past his idol Sachin who has 49 tons in the 50-overs format. The Indian skipper had surpassed the likes of Tendulkar and Caribbean legend Brian Lara to become the only player in the history of the game to score 20,000 runs in international cricket. Virat Kohli had achieved this feat during World Cup 2019.

Apart from all these, the elegant batsman has also been a part of Team India's World Cup 2011, and, ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumphs respectively.

The 31-year-old is currently the top-ranked ODI batsman and has also been the top-ranked batsman across formats.

The batting megastar will next be seen in action during IPL 2020 where he will be leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB will be hoping to win their maiden IPL crown after faltering at the final hurdle in 2009, 2011, and, 2016 editions respectively.

The 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

READ: 'I Don’t Believe In Comparisons': Mohammad Azharuddin On Comparing Babar Azam With Kohli