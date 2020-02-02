KL Rahul Pulls Off A Stunning Run Out After A Brain-fade Moment By The Kiwi Batsmen

KL Rahul who had starred with the bat with a quickfire 33-ball 45 in the first innings was also involved in a live-wire effort behind the stumps to effect a brilliant run out during the fifth and final T20I at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

KL Rahul shows excellent presence of mind

KL Rahul, who was the stand-in skipper after Rohit Sharma had walked off the field during the first innings ensured that the added responsibility of captaincy did not bother him by any means. This had happened during the fourth over of the New Zealand run chase which was bowled by Navdeep Saini. On the third delivery, the pacer had bowled a fuller delivery on the offside as Tim Seifert hit it to the covers and set off for a quick single.

READ: Irfan Pathan: 'Team India's clean sweep in NZ will be remembered for a long time'

Even though he had come a long way down the track, his batting partner Tom Bruce had no clue about what was happening and by the time he had turned around to make it to the strikers' end, it was too late as Sanju Samson who had fielded the ball at covers threw it to Rahul behind the stumps. However, it seemed like the batsman would make it to the crease as there was no direct hit. But, the keeper showed a great presence of mind as he ran forward, made an outstanding dive and dislodged the stumps as the Bruce was short of his crease.

The video was also posted on social media. Take a look.

Opened the batting. Also captaining the team today. Pulled off a brilliant run out keeping the wickets. ⚡



KL Rahul is everything you need in a cricketing life. #NZvIND #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/GRuM1JJzNH — Harish S Itagi (@HarishSItagi) February 2, 2020

READ: K L Rahul: Not thinking about T20 World Cup but want to continue with rich form

India register a clean sweep

India defeated New Zealand by 7 runs to register a rare 5-0 series win away from home on Sunday. Unlike the previous two games, the 'Men in Blue’ won more comfortably at the Bay Oval in the 5th T20I. India’s latest triumph means that New Zealand were handed their first whitewash defeat at home since their 0-2 defeat to England in 2008.

A distraught New Zealand side got off to a horrendous start in their run-chase, losing 3 wickets for just 17 runs on the board. Playing in his 100th T20I, veteran batsman Ross Taylor anchored the innings with a 47-ball 53 before his departure in the 18th over.

Apart from a single Shivam Dube over which accounted for 34 runs, the ‘Black Caps’ never got going and could only score 156-9 to hand India a 7-run win. This is also their first-ever clean sweep in a T20I series as well. Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged Man of the Match while KL Rahul was named Man of the Series.

READ: Jubilant Ravi Shastri hails Team India for an 'incredible last 3 games'

READ: Irfan Pathan: 'Team India's clean sweep in NZ will be remembered for a long time'

(@BCCI)