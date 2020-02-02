Irfan Pathan: 'Team India's Clean Sweep In NZ Will Be Remembered For A Long Time'

Irfan Pathan congratulated Team India after they registered a historic clean sweep as they got the better of New Zealand by seven runs in the fifth and final T20I at the Bay Oval on Sunday. The Kiwis had themselves to blame after they blew it away despite gaining the upper hand just like the previous three matches.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former all-rounder wrote that the whitewash by the Men In Blue in New Zealand will be remembered for a long time. Meanwhile, the cricketer-turned-commentator also added that the way all the fast bowlers apart from premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled under pressure was a big plus for him. Pathan then hailed the pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, and Navdeep Saini.

White wash by team India here in New Zealand in the t20. This will be remembered for a long long time. Big plus for me how fast bowlers have bowled under pressure apart from bumrah 👏👏 #shami #shardul #saini #nzvsind — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 2, 2020

India register a clean sweep

India defeated New Zealand by 7 runs to register a rare 5-0 series win away from home on Sunday. Unlike the previous two games, the 'Men in Blue’ won more comfortably at the Bay Oval in the 5th T20I. India’s latest triumph means that New Zealand were handed their first whitewash defeat at home since their 0-2 defeat to England in 2008.

A distraught New Zealand side got off to a horrendous start in their run-chase, losing 3 wickets for just 17 runs on the board. Playing in his 100th T20I, veteran batsman Ross Taylor anchored the innings with a 47-ball 53 before his departure in the 18th over. Apart from a single Shivam Dube over which accounted for 34 runs, the ‘Black Caps’ never got going and could only score 156-9 to hand India a 7-run win. This is also their first-ever clean sweep in a T20I series as well. Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged Man of the Match while KL Rahul was named Man of the Series.

