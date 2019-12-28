KL Rahul Pokes Fun At Suniel Shetty After Recreating Iconic Moment From 'Hera Pheri'

KL Rahul poked fun at his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty's father- veteran actor Suniel Shetty- in his latest post, triggering immediate 'Hera Pheri' nostalgia. The cricketer took to his Instagram account and posted a photo of himself as he held a payphone with a puzzled look on his face with the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor Athiya Shetty laughing unabashedly at him.

Rahul captioned the post with the words "Hello, devi prasad....?" and one can almost hear the characters from the comedy film Hera Pheri, including veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, saying the line. In fact, Suniel Shetty had been quick to comment on KL Rahul's post with laughing emojis.

Have a look at his post:

Read | Shikhar Dhawan brushes off KL Rahul taunts from fans after Ranji Trophy comeback hundred

The rumoured couple has been a favourite of the paparazzi as they have kept their alleged relationship under wraps. While their appearances together for ‘dates’ and other pictures had made headlines over the last few months, their Instagram-bonding recently has got their fans excited. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have often been spotted together, hanging out at cafes, and recently, at airports.

Take a look at their pictures:

Read | KL Rahul reacts on rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty's 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'

Read | KL Rahul's b'day pic for Athiya Shetty will remind you of Alia-Ranbir

Poker face for personal questions

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Athiya was asked about the link-up reports and if it affected her. The actor said no, and added that she had her poker face on with regards to this aspect. That’s the reason, she said, the media persons won’t get any response from her in this matter. The 27-year-old said that family, relationships and friendships were something extremely ‘private and personal’ for her. Athiya said she would always protect this and never talk about this aspect of her life.

Read | KL Rahul and rumoured GF Athiya Shetty spotted at the Mumbai airport, Pictures here