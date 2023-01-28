KL Rahul Shares First Images From His Pre-marriage Ceremonies With Athiya Shetty; See Pics

India cricketer KL Rahul got married to Bollywood actress and Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty last week. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding had been under the headlines for quite a period of time but the couple finally put an end to all the news by officially getting married on Tuesday, 24th January.

The couple's marriage ceremony took place at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala and until the couple didn't get married everything was kept a secret. The couple came out to pose for the paps late Tuesday evening. They both looked happy and adorable.

KL Rahul is not part of the Indian team playing against New Zealand as he was rested for the same by BCCI due to family reasons. KL Rahul will join the Indian team camp before the India and Australia Test series as he has been named as the vice-captain of the Test team for the first two tests against Australia. The series will begin on 9th February and the first Test will be played at the VSCA Stadium, Nagpur.

Apart from all this, the main talk of the town is the pre-wedding visuals shared by KL Rahul on his Instagram handle. KL Rahul has shared the visuals of his haldi ceremony in which he looks really happy. KL wrote "sukh" as the caption which means happiness. His one word derived his whole mood during his marriage.

KL Rahul and his adorable pre-wedding outfit

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's outfit also was the talk of the town. Athiya wore a peach-pink suit with golden details. Rahul wore an ivory-colored kurta. KL Rahul's wedding was attended by cricketers like Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron whereas many Bollywood celebs were also part of the couple's wedding.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's relationship news has been in the headlines for a long period of time and we have seen Athiya coming to watch KL Rahul and the Indian team's matches. KL Rahul also has been featured publically with Athiya at different events. The couple also shared cute posts with each other from time to time.

KL Rahul's main focus after the wedding will be on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy and being the team's vice-captain he has an important job in his hands.