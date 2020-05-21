KL Rahul's Coach Explains Cricketer's Profound Meeting With Rahul Dravid At The Age Of 11

KL Rahul is one of the leading cricketers in the country at the moment. When the Karnataka batsman is on a roll, many find him a treat to watch him play. The right-hander was seen performing various roles as per the team's demand in India's 2-1 ODI series win against Australia in January. KL Rahul took up the wicketkeeper's role in the series and also switched between the middle order to opening the batting in the three-match ODI series.

KL Rahul's coach reveals how Rahul Dravid recognized the talent of the KXIP captain

KL Rahul has now established himself as a regular member of the limited-overs squads. He is also taking huge strides in the longest format of the game with his impeccable technique. However, long before KL Rahul hogged the limelight in international cricket, the legendary Rahul Dravid had predicted that the 28-year-old would have a bright future.

KL Rahul has grown up idolising his namesake. Although their styles differ massively, both are similar in a lot of ways. Besides having the same name, both hail from the same state and both of them are batsmen who can keep wickets. Recently, KL Rahul's childhood coach Jayaraj made a fascinating revelation about how the KXIP captain changed his approach towards the game.

While speaking to The Times of India, Jayaraj said that it was Rahul Dravid's pep talk to an 11-year old KL Rahul that changed the youngster's approach towards the game. It all happened met when a young KL Rahul met Rahul Dravid during an Under-13 tournament in Bengaluru. Jayaraj said that he remembers KL getting back-to-back double centuries in an Under-13 tournament. Jayaraj added hat Rahul first scored a double hundred at the NRA ground and then scored another double hundred at the Chinnaswamy Stadium where Rahul Dravid was undergoing endurance training.

Jayaraj further said that when Rahul Dravid padded up for batting, he asked KL Rahul to sit at the boundary ropes and observe the legendary batsman's technique and batting style. KL Rahul was asked to do the same thing for a week, which he did diligently.

Jayaraj further revealed that after one of the net sessions, Rahul Dravid came to him and told him that he had watched the child's batting and added that KL Rahul played wonderfully. Rahul Dravid also requested Jayaraj to take care of him as he was the future of Indian cricket. Jayaraj further said that he didn't realize that a player like Rahul Dravid would have so much observation about a child.

He also had requested Dravid to speak with Rahul for some time and added that Rahul was ecstatic to meet him. Jayaraj concluded that Dravid spoke with Rahul, gave him a pep talk and the latter still remembers that conversation.

IMAGE COURTESY: KL RAHUL INSTAGRAM