MS Dhoni's India Comeback Would Have Been 'easy' If IPL 2020 Had Happened: Lalchand Rajput

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni's future is up for debate after the IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely. The CSK captain has been on a sabbatical since the 2019 World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand and was expected to make a comeback in the IPL 2020. With MS Dhoni dropped from the BCCI annual contracted players list, the IPL 2020 was considered his final push for a place in the squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later in the year.

MS Dhoni new look: Lalchand Rajput believes CSK captain's India comeback would have been with the IPL 2020

In an exclusive chat with CricketAddictor, Lalchand Rajput spoke about MS Dhoni's current situation and believes that the IPL 2020 would have smoothened his way into the Indian team. Rajput, who was the manager of the Indian team during its’ 2007 T20 World Cup triumph, said that MS Dhoni is a great cricketer who always has something to offer. Rajput said that one cannot count anything with the future of the T20 World Cup itself in doubt.

Rajput added that the IPL 2020 would have helped the CSK captain get back into shape and have some games under his belt to force his way back into the team. Lalchand Rajput believes that while MS Dhoni has got old, he's still super fit and runs tremendously between the wickets besides being the best finisher in the game.

Former cricketers divided on MS Dhoni's return to Team India

Long-time CSK teammate and former India batsman Suresh Raina has backed MS Dhoni to make a comeback to the Indian team and reveals that he did not show any signs of ageing and that he was hitting the big sixes at will, as usual during last month's training camp in Chennai. Rohit Sharma also believed if Dhoni is batting well, then he should make a comeback to the side. Lakshmipathy Balaji, the bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings, also vouched for MS Dhoni’s return. However, Deep Dasgupta believes the CSK skipper should have played domestic cricket if he planned to make a comeback. Former opener Kris Srikanth also believes without the IPL 2020, Dhoni's return seems impossible, a view shared by MS Dhoni's former teammates Gautam Gambhir and Ashish Nehra.

