Know About Mahesh Pithiya, The R Ashwin's Imitator Helping Australia For Upcoming Series

The Australian Cricket Team arrived in India a few days back and are training at the KSCA ground in Alur. Australia team are going through a four day practice session which includes all their players from the squad. Spin has been one of the real problems for the Australian side whenever they have toured India.

The Australian Cricket Team have now found a way to counter the Indian spin bowlers. The Australian team had been eyeing a player from the Ranji Trophy who fits their criterion and their search ended at Mahesh Prithiya. Mahesh Prithiya can be considered as the duplicate of veteran off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Prithiya's bowling action is the same as Ashwin.

Who is Mahesh Prithiya?

How are the Aussies preparing for @ashwinravi99 ahead of their upcoming Test series with India? Well, they've only gone and flown in a near carbon copy of the star off-spinner as a net bowler | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/l9IPv6i43j — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 3, 2023

Mahesh Prithiya is an off spin bowler who plays for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy. Prithiya has similar bowling action to legend India off spinner R Ashwin. Mahesh Prithiya till now has played 4 first class matches and has picked up 8 wickets at an average of 30.25.

The Australian Cricket Team flew Mahesh Prithiya all the way from the Ranji Trophy match he was playing for Baroda to Bengaluru and is now staying with the Australian team in the same hotel. Cricket Australia and Mahesh Prithiya both shared the visuals of him training with tha Australian team.

According to reports, Prithiya caught the eyes of the Australian team management when they heard people saying that Prithiya is as identical as Ashwin. The assumptions were not completely wrong as well as the player has the same height as of Ashwin and also takes the same jump as of the off spinner. Prithiya almost delivers the ball from the same height as Ashwin.

The Australian Cricket Team will face Team India in a four match Border-Gavaskar series which will begin from 9th February. The first test of the series will be played in Nagpur at the VSCA stadium.

Australia have not won a series in India since 2004.