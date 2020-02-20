PSL 2020 Prize Money Pegged At Lowly $1 Million, Winning Team Set To Get $500,000

Pakistan's very own cricket spectacle, the Pakistan Super League, will begin with its fifth season on Thursday. The defending champions Quetta Gladiators will be facing Islamabad United on February 20 at Karachi. This will be the first season of PSL which will completely be played in Pakistan. The final will be played on March 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

ALSO READ | Umar Akmal suspended under PCB Anti Corruption Code on first day of PSL 2020

PSL 2020: PSL prize money

The trophy that all the teams are fighting for is finally revealed to the world! Watch the exclusive behind the scenes footage from Karachi.#TayyarHain #HBLPSLV pic.twitter.com/T7yZgLnYSp — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 20, 2020

In a press release, the PSL governing council revealed the PSL prize money that will up for grabs in Pakistan's premier T20 tournament. The PSL prize money will be worth $1 million USD (₹7.16 crores). The PSL winning prize will amount to $500,000 (₹3.58 crores). The runners-up will be rewarded with $200,000 (₹1.43 crores).

Beyond these prizes, the player of the PSL, the best batsmen, the best bowler and the Spirit of cricket winners will each be awarded ₹14.33 lakhs. Every player of the match will be awarded ₹3.22 lakhs.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Karachi Kings team preview and IPL 2020 stars playing for them

PSL 2020: The biggest players in the league

These season of the Pakistan Super League will feature players like Alex Hales, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Kieron Pollard, Jason Roy, Shane Watson and many more overseas and Pakistani superstars.

PSL winners in the past

Here are all the winners of the PSL so far.

2016 - Islamabad United

2017 - Peshawar Zalmi

2018 - Islamabad United

2019 - Quetta Gladiators

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars preview, schedule and IPL 2020 stars playing for them

PSL 2020 Schedule

PSL 2020 will kick off with the 2019 PSL winners Quetta Gladiators facing Islamabad United. Here is the schedule for the first three days.

February 20 - Quetta Gladiators vs. Islamabad United

February 21 - Karachi Kings vs. Peshawar Zalmi

February 21 - Lahore Qalandars vs. Multan Sultans

February 22 - Peshawar Zalmi vs. Quetta Gladiators

February 22 - Islamabad United vs. Multan Sultans

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: League format, points, rules and all you need to know