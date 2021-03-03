Kohli Breaks Silence On Pitch Controversy, Highlights Reason Why India Has Been Successful

Team India skipper Virat Kohli broke his silence on the ongoing controversy over the Ahmedabad pitch after the third Test wrapped up within 2 days as he addressed a press conference on eve of the final Test. The Indian skipper hit out at critics of spin-friendly pitches and remarked that there was 'too much noise' over the wickets in the subcontinent. Kohli also provided lessons on how to bat on spin-friendly tracks ahead of the fourth and final India-England Test which begins on Thursday.

"There is always too much noise and too much conversation about spin tacks. I am sure if our media is in a space to contradict those views or present views which say that it is unfair to criticise only spin tracks, then it will be a balanced conversation. But the unfortunate bit is everyone plays along with that narrative (spinning tracks) and keeps making it news till the time it is relevant. And then a Test match happens, if you win on day 4 or 5, no one says anything but if it finishes in two days, everyone pounces on the same issue," the Indian captain said on match eve.

'Defence is imperative'

Schooling critics on the skills required to bat effectively on spinning tracks, Kohli said that a strong defence is of utmost importance but admitted that because of shorter formats cricketers are not focussing on their defence. "Defence is imperative. Because of the influence of white-ball cricket, Test cricket is witnessing consistent results but it is just a by-product in reference to batting that the defence part of the batting is being compromised So definitely the skill is required and it's not just the sweep shot. For me it's defence. This aspect of batting has gone back a bit," he said.

Citing India's defeat against New Zealand when the game was finished within 3 days after playing just 36 overs, Kohli highlighted the doublespeak as no one had then raised questions over the pitches. The swashbuckling batsman threw weight behind Team India as he pointed out the resilience and fighting spirit shown by the team which had also led to their success. "I don't understand why a ball or a pitch, all these things are brought into focus why don't we focus on the fact that batsmen were not skilled enough to play on that pitch properly. It was bizarre display of batting by both teams," Kohli reiterated.

When asked for views on the Test match finishing within two days, Kohli hit it for a six as he remarked that the team plays to win and not to play for more number of days. "We play to win. People should cherish India's win. Not every Test is finishing in two days. If a team is playing bad only then it happens, we need to look at things objectively," he said.

Rahane provides major pitch hint

India's Vice-Captain Ajinkya Rahane provided a major insight onto the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the fourth game. Rahane has stated that the pitch looks similar to the one used in the third game which ended within two days. However, he maintained that he does not know whether the pitch will behave the same with the red ball as it did with the pink ball in the day-night Test.

India's vice-captain in Tests, Rahane also hit out at critics questioning his consistency with a blunt answer. The Mumbai-lad expressed that he had stepped up and performed whenever the team has needed him to. Notably, Rahane had scored a valiant century against Australia recently in the Boxing Day Test as India staged a heroic comeback and had also stitched a brilliant partnership with Rohit Sharma in the second Test of the ongoing series which the hosts won.

