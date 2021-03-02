Shoaib Akhtar Wades Into Pitch Controversy; Criticizes Team India For Using Home Advantage

Amidst the raging controversy over the pitches in India, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has come out to have his say on the issue. Akhtar, who represented Pakistan from 1997 to 2011, criticised Team India for using home advantage 'too much' adding that Kohli & Co. do not require assistance from the pitch to win a game. The Rawalpindi Express denounced the Ahmedabad pitch by stating that it was not an even contest between bat and ball.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Akhtar said, "Should Test matches be played on such wickets? Not at all. A pitch where there is so much unreasonable turn, that a match gets finished in two days, is not good for Test cricket. I understand the concept of home advantage but this sort of advantage I believe is a little too much. If India had scored 400 runs and England got out for 200, then one could say that England played poorly. But here, even India was shot out for 145."

'You play on fair ground'

Opining that India should play 'fair,' the 45-year-old cited the example of the Men in Blue's recent victories in Australia. "I thought India is a bigger, better team than this. There should be fair play and fair pitches where I think India can still beat England. They don’t need to be scared. There is no need for India to prepare such wickets. Did we make the wicket in favour of India in Adelaide? Was the wicket in Melbourne made in favour of India? How did they win the series there? You play on fair ground, fair conditions, and say ‘Look, we can play well at home and abroad,” he added.

Batting friendly pitch for 4th Test?

With the growing noise over the turning pitches and demands of deduction of India's WTC points, a BCCI official in the privy of the developments has said that the pitch for the fourth Test can be expected to be a 'batting beauty'. With Indian being 2-1 up in the four-match Test series and midway to the final of the World Test Championship, the hosts have allegedly ruled out the possibility of having another rank turner pitch to avoid any ICC sanction.

The fourth and final Test match will be played at the same venue from March 4-8 and even if the contest ends in a stalemate, not only will the Virat Kohli-led side end up sealing the series, but will also consolidate their spot in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and will face New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. The summit clash will be played between June 18-22.

