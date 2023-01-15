Kohli Scores 166 And Mohammed Siraj Bags 4 Wickets As India Beat Sri Lanka By 317 Runs

Team India registered an emphatic 317-run victory in the third ODI against Sri Lanka to clean-sweep the series 3-0. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was once again the architect of the side's win with the bat as he smacked his third century in four matches. When it came to the Men in Blue's bowling, Mohammed Siraj was the pick amongst them as he ended with staggering figures of 4/32 from his 10 overs.

Virat Kohli stars as India registers emphatic 317-run win

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Team India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set the platform by registering a partnership of 95 runs for the opening wicket before the former was dismissed by Chamika Karunaratne. Rohit scored 42 runs from 49 deliveries, while Gill went on to register his second ODI hundred. Gill smacked 116 runs off 97 balls, an inning that included 14 fours and two sixes.

While Gill may have stolen the show early on in the innings, Virat Kohli grabbed all the headlines after by smacking an unbeaten 166 runs off just 110 deliveries. His innings included 13 fours and a staggering eight sixes. Kohli's contribution helped India set Sri Lanka a monstrous target of 391 runs.

In reply, Sri Lanka never looked confident with the bat as they just managed to score 73 runs. Opener Nuwanidu Fernando ended as the side's top scorer with 19 runs before he was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj, who ended up with four wickets. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each.