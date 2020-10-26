'Kohli Would Go To Gym While Team Would Go Party; Dhoni Set Intensity,' Says Shaun Pollock

Former South African cricketer Shaun Pollock on Sunday asserted that it was former India captain MS Dhoni who brought the intensity to the Indian team and added that Kohli has taken that intensity to the next level. Known to be a fitness fanatic, Virat Kohli's dedication towards his health and fitness has inspired a lot of athletes all over the world.

Speaking on a cricket show, Pollock recalled an incident that happened during the India-South Africa series, which typified the Indian skippers' dedication towards his fitness. He stated that people would usually go to their hotels after finishing a game early, however, Kohli is often seen at the gym.

“And Kohli has continued to run with it. When I go for commentating for the India-South Africa series, at times, we finish the games early, and people go to their hotels. I might go to the gym, and I often see Kohli at the gym, after the day’s play. After they have won, and they could be celebrating, but he is at the gym,” Pollock said.

“Dhoni was the one who set that intensity and Kohli took it to the next level,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Chennai thumped play-off contender Bangalore by eight wickets for only their fourth win in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Skipper Virat Kohli scored a 50 off 43 balls that included just one four and a six. Opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad upstaged Kohli with an unbeaten 65 off 51 balls and guided Chennai to 150-2 in 18.4 overs when he lofted Chris Morris for a six over the long leg fence.

Bangalore have 14 points from 11 games and could still finish among the top two while Chennai do not stand a chance to make it to the playoffs. Accepting the dismal scenario, Dhoni said that three hours on the field can get very 'painful,' if the team does not enjoy.

Skipper Virat Kohli picked his learnings from the victory and assured to come back stronger. "I thought we still could have bowled change of pace and the odd bouncer. We weren't expressive enough. We let batsmen dictate stuff. You have to be prepared on a given day to do well."

