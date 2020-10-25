IPL 2020 LIVE Updates: Bangalore Look To Make It Two In A Row Against Out-of-form Chennai

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
The Dubai wicket has been favourable to the team batting first in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Out of the eighteen matches played (till Match 41) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the teams batting first have won on ten occasions while three games ended in a tie. The team chasing at this venue have won five matches. The key for batsmen will be to carefully play the new ball and shift gears once they get settled at the crease.
The average first innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 175. The team bowling first should look to use the new ball effectively as there is swing initially. The last few games saw the pitch getting better for batting as the game progressed. According to our pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to field first, assess the conditions, restrict the opposition to a low total and then chase it down.
The weather during the Bangalore-Chennai match will be hot as it's an afternoon fixture. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Dubai is expected to be around 35°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages 31°C at around 7:00 PM (IST).
Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 22-40%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Bangalore vs Chennai match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Chennai: MS Dhoni (C), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.
Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.
Their house in complete disarray after eight defeats from 11 outings, Chennai will look to give their forgettable campaign a semblance of respectability when they take on in-form Bangalore in the IPL 2020 on Sunday. Chennai, with six points from 11 games, still have a theoretical chance to make it to the playoffs, provided they do not lose any of their remaining three games, improve their net run-rate and all other match results go their way. The three-time IPL winners have struggled in all departments of the game, leading to heavy criticism towards skipper MS Dhoni for not showing enough faith in the youngsters.
Chennai brought in young Ruturaj Gaekwad and Narayan Jagadeesan against Mumbai Indians but both batsmen perished without opening their account. The Chennai batsmen were rocked by Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah's devastating pace-bowling spell, slipping to 21 for five inside the powerplay. Their bowlers also failed to make an impact as the "Yellow Army" suffered its first-ever 10-wicket defeat on Friday.
Sam Curran's half-century was the only saving grace for the Chennai. With 173 runs and 10 wickets in 11 games, the England all-rounder has been their silver in a devastating season. Chennai is expected to continue giving opportunities to the youngsters, treating the remaining three games as an audition for the next season. "We have to make the most of the next three games and it is good preparation for the next year. Identify the batsmen, who will bowl at the death and hopefully the players will soak up the pressure," Dhoni said after the loss to Mumbai.
They run into a Bangalore squad which has grown in confidence as the tournament has progressed. Virat Kohli and his men are placed third on the points table with 14 points, the same as the table-toppers Mumbai and Delhi. They will aim to grab the two points on offer, while also trying to improve their net run-rate, which could play a vital role in deciding the top two teams heading to the playoffs. Bangalore are coming on the back of two morale-boosting victories against Rajasthan and Kolkata.
While AB de Villiers single-handedly fetched them the win against Rajasthan, pacer Mohammed Siraj tormented Kolkata by bowling a sensational spell, including a double-wicket maiden, in the eight-wicket victory over the two-time champions. The pace trio of Chris Morris, Isuru Udana and Navdeep Saini have done well for the team, while spinners Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal have also proved effective. Bangalore's strong batting line-up led by captain Kohli has also lived up to the billing. Young opener Devdutt Padikkal has looked in good touch, while de Villiers has been a key player. The two team's last game against each other was also on this ground, with Bangalore inflicting a 37-run defeat upon Chennai.
