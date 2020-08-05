Last Updated:

Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik Devastated After Sharing Clip From Beirut Explosion

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter to share a clip of the Beirut explosion, expressing that the visuals are scary.

The capital city of Beirut went up in flames and saw widespread destruction and loss of life on Tuesday after a massive explosion in Lebanon’s capital killed more than 50 people and left thousands injured. The massive explosion took place near Beirut’s port and soon after the incident, several pictures and videos of the explosions as well as the state of the city after the explosion went viral on social media. After the news of the disaster came to light, several members of the cricketing fraternity took to social media to express their condolences. Some of the cricketers who tweeted messages of support included Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain mentions Beirut bombings

One of the first Indian cricketers to mention the Lebanon attack was Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik. Sharing a video and tweet by Ian Bremmer, Dinesh Karthik tweeted that the visuals of the Beirut bombings looked scary. The cricketer then went onto to mention how he can’t even imagine that number of people who are going to be injured, that too during a pandemic. While concluding, the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper said that he can’t even imagine what Lebanon must be going thought as a country right now. Dinesh Karthik will next be seen in action when he takes to the field during the IPL 2020. He will be hoping to lead Kolkata Knight Riders side to their third league title victory in the IPL 2020.

Yuvraj Singh tweets about Beirut bombings as well 

Mentioning the Lebanon attack, Yuvraj Singh tweeted that the visuals coming in from Beirut are heartbreaking and devastating. Yuvraj Singh further wrote that he can’t even fathom what the locals must have witnessed and gone through. The former Indian cricketer then paid respect and prayed for all those who lost their lives and were injured. The player also mentioned that 2020 has certainly brought the world to its knees and it needs healing.

Several other Indian cricketers reacted to the Lebanon attack videos 

Dinesh Karthik and Yuvraj Singh weren't the only cricketers to react to the news coming out of Beirut. Several other cricketers, resorted to sharing videos of the incident as well, in addition to paying their respects to those affected by it. Deep Dasgupta while sharing a video admitted that the visuals were truly terrifying, while Aakash Chopra mentioned the calamity as well.

