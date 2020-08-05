Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik Devastated After Sharing Clip From Beirut Explosion

The capital city of Beirut went up in flames and saw widespread destruction and loss of life on Tuesday after a massive explosion in Lebanon’s capital killed more than 50 people and left thousands injured. The massive explosion took place near Beirut’s port and soon after the incident, several pictures and videos of the explosions as well as the state of the city after the explosion went viral on social media. After the news of the disaster came to light, several members of the cricketing fraternity took to social media to express their condolences. Some of the cricketers who tweeted messages of support included Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

This looks scary. Just can't imagine how many people are going to be injured or even worse . Phewwwww that too during this pandemic . Can't imagine what Lebanon as a country must be going through https://t.co/xSu70Yd7XC — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 4, 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders captain mentions Beirut bombings

One of the first Indian cricketers to mention the Lebanon attack was Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik. Sharing a video and tweet by Ian Bremmer, Dinesh Karthik tweeted that the visuals of the Beirut bombings looked scary. The cricketer then went onto to mention how he can’t even imagine that number of people who are going to be injured, that too during a pandemic. While concluding, the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper said that he can’t even imagine what Lebanon must be going thought as a country right now. Dinesh Karthik will next be seen in action when he takes to the field during the IPL 2020. He will be hoping to lead Kolkata Knight Riders side to their third league title victory in the IPL 2020.

Yuvraj Singh tweets about Beirut bombings as well

Devastating and heartbreaking visuals from #Beirut. Can’t even fathom what the locals would have witnessed and gone through. I pray for those who lost their lives and for the injured. 2020 has really brought us to our knees. Our world needs healing 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 4, 2020

Mentioning the Lebanon attack, Yuvraj Singh tweeted that the visuals coming in from Beirut are heartbreaking and devastating. Yuvraj Singh further wrote that he can’t even fathom what the locals must have witnessed and gone through. The former Indian cricketer then paid respect and prayed for all those who lost their lives and were injured. The player also mentioned that 2020 has certainly brought the world to its knees and it needs healing.

Several other Indian cricketers reacted to the Lebanon attack videos

Really scary videos and footage of the explosions coming in from #Beirut #Lebanon , thoughts and prayers with those affected 🙏🏻 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) August 4, 2020

Dinesh Karthik and Yuvraj Singh weren't the only cricketers to react to the news coming out of Beirut. Several other cricketers, resorted to sharing videos of the incident as well, in addition to paying their respects to those affected by it. Deep Dasgupta while sharing a video admitted that the visuals were truly terrifying, while Aakash Chopra mentioned the calamity as well.

Image Courtesy: PTI