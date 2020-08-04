IPL 2020 In UAE: Franchises Seek SOP From BCCI, Clarity On Travel Of Family Members

With the 13th edition of IPL all set to be played in the UAE, franchises have now sought a written clarification from the BCCI on the travel of family members of the players and coaching staff and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as well. Franchises have expressed concern over the possibility and safety of family members maintaining the bio-secure bubble for 53 days. Earlier, BCCI received the Indian government's go-ahead to take the tournament to UAE earmarking September 19 to November 10 for the cash-rich league.

"Some of the franchises have shortlisted top hotels and for travel charted flights are being booked. We are likely to travel to the UAE after August 20. Players and support staff have been informed of tentative plans and dates. But we seek clarity on the travel of family members as few franchises are worried as it won't be safe and they want a written clarification from BCCI," sources told ANI.

The franchises have also sought clarification on the repercussions a player may safe if a family member breaks the bio-bubble protocol. Franchises are likely to hold a meeting in a couple of days to appraise these concerns.

COVID substitutes to be allowed

The IPL Governing Council (GC) which met on Monday decided on allowing COVID-19 replacements in this year's tournament which will be held in the UAE. The replacement rule has been brought in the wake of the pandemic. The franchises have been allowed 24-player squads and will also be allowed to replace players in case they get unwell during the tournament.

The seventh season of the IPL, in 2014, was held in UAE where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged as champions. A part of the tournament was held outside India due to the 2014 General elections being held at the same time. This will be the third time the IPL will be hosted outside the country.

Vivo to pull out

Meanwhile, an IPL GC member has confirmed that Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo will skip as the Title Sponsors of the 13th edition of the IPL, amid the severe backlash faced in light of tense relations between India and China. The Chinese brand will return as sponsors from 2021 to 2023. This comes amid the anti-China sentiment across the country in the aftermath of Galwan valley clash where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. Soon after the tensions spiked, the IPL GC had convened a meeting to decide on the future of its sponsors. The IPL GC had then allowed Vivo to continue as sponsors.

