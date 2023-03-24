Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR Team, Squad, Players List, Captain, Schedule For IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Two times Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders will commence their IPL journey against Punjab Kings on 1st April. The Kolkata based franchise will travel all the way to Punjab to prepare for their clash in Mohali and will then return to Kolkata as they are scheduled to host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the next match at the Eden Gardens. The likes of Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Mandeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy have already joined the camp and most of the players are also expected to fly down to Kolkata as the IPL outfit has already started their rigorous training process.

Kolkata have already dealt a severe blow as their captain Shreyas Iyer is reportedly ruled out for an extended period and might not feature in the first half of the IPL. It remains to be seen who takes the charge of the team in Iyer's absence. KKR are yet to name their captain if Iyer is to sit on the sidelines for a prolonged period.

KKR Team 2023: Full Schedule

Match 1: April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali (3:30 PM IST)

Match 2: April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad (3:30 PM IST)

Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Match 5: April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai (3:30 PM IST)

Match 6: April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 7: April 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Match 8: April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 9: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (3:30 PM IST)

Match 10: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Match 13: May 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

KKR Team 2023: Players bought at the auction

N. Jagadeesan (INR 90 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (INR 60 lakh), Suyash Sharma (INR 20 lakh), David Wiese (INR 1 crore), Kulwant Khejroliya (INR 20 lakh), Litton Das (INR 50 lakh), Mandeep Singh (INR 50 lakh), Shakib Al Hasan (INR 1.5 crore).

KKR Team 2023: Full Squad

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan.

KKR Team 2023: Best Playing XI

Litton Das, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakraborty, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee