Kolkata Knight Riders Full Schedule And Squad For IPL 2023: KKR Face PBKS In Opening Match

The schedule for the Indian Premier League has been announced as two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Punjab Kings in their opening fixture of the tournament. They didn't have the desired IPL 2022 as they finished 7th in the points table and the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise will be aiming for a spot in the top four this time. They have been clubbed in group A alongside five-time champions Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals.

Kolkata Knight Riders Full IPL 2023 schedule

Match 1: April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali (3:30 PM IST)

Match 2: April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad (3:30 PM IST)

Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Match 5: April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai (3:30 PM IST)

Match 6: April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 7: April 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Match 8: April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 9: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (3:30 PM IST)

Match 10: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Match 13: May 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

KKR squad for IPL 2023

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N Jadadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan