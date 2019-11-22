Kolkata: The Best Of Sportspersons To Attend India's Day And Night Test

India is all set to host the first-ever day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata. The event will also be India's first-ever cricket match with the 'pink ball'. The event is the first of its kind and many important people across industries are expected to attend the match. India's finest cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Kapil Dev will assemble at Eden. Md. Azharuddin, Farook Engineer, and Krishnamachari Srikkanth along with Sunil Joshi, Venkatesh Prasad, and Ajit Agarkar will also be attending the Day and Night test.

Important guests from the sports industry to attend the match

The cricket Test is going to be attended by various sports personalities from India and other countries as well. Badminton star PV Sindhu, P Gopichand, and Tennis star Sania Mirza will also be at the stadium. According to sources, Abhinav Bindra and Mary Kom will also be there. Meanwhile, former Bangladesh cricketers, A M Naimur Rahman, Md. Mahmudul Hasan Maharab Hossain, Md Hasibul Hussain Shahriar, Hossain Biddut Kazi, Habibul Bashar, Md. Akram Khan among others are reportedly expected to attend the Test.

'The pink-ball Test is a challenge for us'

Earlier, former India captain and NCA Head of Cricket Rahul Dravid explained the importance of this series and said it will help in reviving Test match viewership. Indian captain Virat Kohli also termed the series a 'Landmark occasion' while addressing media ahead of the test. "The pink-ball Test is a challenge for us. It is very exciting for us as the energy will be very high. It is a landmark occasion," Virat Kohli said. I can't speak for another team or board. But our conversations with the BCCI over the last few years has been to improve our Test game." He also said playing with the pink ball is difficult as it is heavier compared to the traditional red ball. "The fielding session with the pink ball was the biggest challenge. People will be surprised how difficult fielding can be with the pink ball. The ball definitely felt heavier. I'm sure there won't be any difference in weight but somehow it felt heavier. While taking slip catches the ball really hit the hands hard. Even while throwing from the boundary, the fielders felt they needed to put extra effort," Virat Kohli said.

The first Day/Night Test match was played between Australia and New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval from November 27, 2015, to December 1, 2015. Cricket's governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had approved Day/Night Tests in 2012 and it took three years for the first Day/Night Test to get underway.

