Pink Ball Test Match: Sourav Ganguly Shows Kolkata Turning Pink In New Instagram Post

Only a little more than 24 hours remain until India and Bangladesh play their first-ever Day/Night Test match at the Eden Gardens. Current BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday, shared photos which showed his home city, Kolkata lit up in pink as it celebrates the arrival of the first-ever pink-ball Test in India on Friday. Check out the photos that Dada has posted on Instagram.

An entire city celebrates

The first-ever Pink Ball Test between India and Bangladesh will be a historic moment for both countries and the match is building up to be exactly that. 'The City of Joy' has depicted the excitement of the entire nation by lighting up a lot of their most iconic buildings and sports grounds in pink. Kolkata's own 'Dada', Sourav Ganguly, took pride in the excitement his city shared with him and posted some of it online, much to the delight of fans and ex-Indian cricketers such as Yuvraj Singh, alike.

The city turns pink on the pink test .. well done @bcci and @cab pic.twitter.com/6iwSgitzGQ — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 20, 2019

The city never lets down sport .. pink test a big occasion @bcci@cab.. the Sahid minar goes pink pic.twitter.com/SNqnbjSrAa — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 20, 2019

A monumental occasion for Indian cricket

Ready for the Pink Test Match! Proud of how my city has decked up to welcome this historic test match. @SGanguly99 @BCCI #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/TWcSkhlKqD — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) November 20, 2019

The agenda for the pink ball Test was pushed by Sourav Ganguly and it is very evident that the nation has caught up with the excitement. From players to experts, and most of the general public, almost everyone has expressed their excitement on social media as the historic match's beginning keeps getting closer by the minute. Ganguly announced that the first four days have already been sold out and this statistic is only a testament of his vision becoming a reality. One of the major reasons behind the BCCI President wanting the Day-Night Test to take place was to 'rejuvenate' Test cricket and elevate crowd interest and participation.

