KPL Match Fixing: Abhimanyu Mithun To Be Questioned By The Central Crime Branch

According to a leading newspaper, Karnataka/India bowler Abhimanyu Mithun will be questioned by the Central Crime Branch in relation to the match fixing scandal that has hit the Karnataka Premier League (KPL). The disgraced league attracted a lot of attention in recent times after reports of heavy spot-fixing and other unethical activities started surfacing. Mithun captained the Shivamogga Lions in the 2019 KPL.

ALSO READ | KPL match fixing case: All about CM Gautam, the former IPL cricketer

Mithun to be questioned

30-year-old Mithun has been a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has played Tests for India and is currently playing for Karnataka in domestic cricket. JCP Sandeep Patil confirmed to the newspaper that Mithun has indeed been summoned for questioning by the CCB. Since Mithun has also represented India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also been kept in the loop.

ALSO READ | Haryana-based bookie arrested by Crime Branch in KPL spot-fixing case

Mithun is currently playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Surat. It has been reported that Mithun will be asked about his form in the last season of KPL. Mithun has also been a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) and is currently playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL.

ALSO READ | KPL spot-fixing case: Look out circular issued against Bellary Tuskers' owner

How much corruption is too much?

The Karnataka Premier League became the face of rampant corruption in the last two months as important figures involved with the tournament were charged with some form of unethical activity. One of the most notable arrests was that of Bellary Tuskers captain CM Gautam who was accused of batting slowly in the KPL finals (his team lost the match). Reports had also emerged of bookmakers who used to conspire with IPL players in the league to honey-trap the younger, more inexperienced players. The owner of the Belagavi Panthers Ali Asfak Thara was also arrested for allegedly being part of an international betting racket. A coach, an entertainer and a few bookmakers were arrested too.

ALSO READ | IPL players may have helped in setting up honey-traps for KPL players