Kris Srikkanth Stakes Claim For Virat Kohli's Rise In Ranks For The Men In Blue

Indian skipper, Virat Kohli has risen through the ranks to establish himself as one of the best batsmen and also one of the most successful captains to have led the Indian Cricket Team. Right from achieving the number one ranking in both, Tests and ODIs, ICC batting rankings to help India dominate the longest format of the game, there is no hurdle that 'King Kohli' seems to have leaped.

"Look where he is today'

Former Indian opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth heaped praises upon the Indian skipper and his journey to be one of the best players to have played the gentleman's game. Speaking to a news daily on Tuesday, Srikkanth reflected upon his days as the Chairman of selectors of the Indian Cricket Team who picked Kohli and showed faith in him. He said, “Let me remind you, we were the ones who gave Virat Kohli the chance to flourish and look where he is today! So it has all been very satisfying.”

READ | Kris Srikkanth Reveals One Quality That Made Sehwag A Better Opener Than Himself

Kohli started off as any other amateur cricketer with some ups and downs in his games. His poor run during India's tour of England garnered severe criticism for his selection in the team and his consistency was targeted. However, the Indian skipper then, MS Dhoni and the selectors cut him some slack and allowed him to nurture himself which has totally reaped dividends since then.

READ | Australia's Prodigy Labuschagne Reveals The Secret Behind His Consistency And Approach

The former chairman of selectors also showed a lot of pride in the 2011 World Cup-winning squad which his panel named and the team which went on to be crowned as the World Champions. “When I took over as the chairman in 2008, my dream was to build a team that could win the 2011 World Cup. God has been kind and we had a captain like MS Dhoni, and the win was still one of the best moments of my cricketing journey,” Srikkanth stated.

READ | England Backs ICC Plans To Scrap Five-day Tests

Srikkanth reveals why Sehwag is better than him

Speaking to a news daily, Srikkanth revealed that Sehwag was a better batsman compared to himself as he possessed the discipline to control his innings while also amazing the audience with his fiery hitting and strokeplay. Srikkanth claimed that had he possessed the same quality that Sehwag did, then he too perhaps could have scored more runs. Srikkanth also explained how Sehwag managed to carefully control his innings, with discipline, and not throw away his wicket.

READ | England Not Afraid To Make 'big Decision' As Coach Hints At Dropping Broad Or Anderson